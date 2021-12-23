Mr. Mark Hannah Dunavant, 94, of Campbellsville died Dec. 19, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Dunavant was born April 23, 1927, in Campbellsville. He was a longtime farmer who engaged in a large operation with his brother, Joe, in Giles and Lawrence counties. He was a Giles County Commissioner for 26 years, most of the time serving as chairman pro-tem. He attended public school in Campbellsville and graduated from Morgan Prepatory School in Petersburg. He attended Auburn University. He served in the artillery in the U.S. Army during WWII occupation of Korea. He loved the Campbellsville Community where he loved to interact with the people. His membership at Campbellsville United Methodist Church was a priority in his life. He is preceded in death by parents, Elmer Mark and Mary Hannah Dunavant; wife Louise Colvin Dunavant; infant son Mark Colvin Dunavant; brother Joe Dunavant; sister Jane Dunavant; and great-granddaughter Lux Dunavant.
Graveside services were Dec. 22 at Maplewood Cemetery with full military honors.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Campbellsville UMC, 10601 Campbellsville Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son Richard Dunavant of Pulaski; daughters, Rosemary Dunavant Martin and husband Danny of Campbellsville, Sally Dunavant Brindley of Pulaski; grandchildren, Randle Owens, Kevin Owens, Ashley Swint and husband Andrew, Alan Martin and wife Tiffany, Matthew Martin and wife Melissa, James Dunavant and wife Courtney, Sasha Dunavant;and nine great-randchildren.
