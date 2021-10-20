Mr. Mark Hendrix, 60, of Enterprise, Ala., died Oct. 19, 2021.
Mr. Hendrix was born June 22, 1961, in Tennessee. He was a Christian man who loved his family and took great care of his brother, Kenneth. He loved guns, bows and arrows and motorcycles, and he was a strong supporter of the United States military. He is preceded in death by parents, Eudene and Hazel Hendrix.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, Ala. Celebration of life services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John McCrummen officiating.
Survivors include brother Kenneth Hendrix of Enterprise, Ala.; sister Vicky Brown and husband Myroan of Enterprise, Ala.; and nephews, Justin Brown and Dustin Brown.
