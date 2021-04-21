Mr. Mark L. Rose, 75, died April 17, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Mr. Rose was born Aug. 19, 1945, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed working on appliances and was owner of Mark’s Appliances. He was a genuine good and honest person who never met a stranger. He was a member of New Beginnings Church and loved the Lord. He is preceded in death by parents, Lester and Betty Woodard Rose; brothers, Donald Rose, Royce Rose; sisters, Helen Fralix, Louise Rodgers, Sally Will Fralix; daughter Vannessa Meadors and grandchild Matthew Hyslop.
Funeral services were April 21 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with John Oliveres officiating. Burial was in Lay Cemetery in Ethridge.
Survivors include wife of 34 years Sherry Rose of Lawrenceburg; daughters, Cindy Allen and husband David of Leoma, Christy Springer and husband Ronnie of Loretto, Retika Rose of Lawrenceburg; son Mark Rose Jr. and wife Deborah of Loretto; special pet Gracie; grandchildren, Christopher Springer and wife Danielle, Noah Springer and wife Ali, Savannah Telker and husband Joey, Jupiter Rose Springer, Kalyn Springer and Johnny Emory, Dylan Bell and Alex, Ryean Springer, Shelley Britt and husband Eric, Shay Adams and Ashley, Logan Allen and wife Miranda, Bronson Rose, Chayton Rose, Jeremy Rose and wife Elizabeth, Joshua Meadors and wife Michelle; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Christine Gentry of Lawrenceburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
