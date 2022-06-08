Mrs. Marla D. Kiser, 53, of Minor Hill died June 3, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Kiser was born Oct. 1, 1968, in Nuremberg, Germany, and was a very kind, generous, honest and compassionate person who always cared about everyone. She had a positive impact on everyone she encountered. She inspired everyone she knew. She was a member of Impact Church of Murfreesboro for 24 years where she was a children’s minister for 21 years. She was the most genuine, honest, faithful, integrous, loving person you would ever meet. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Dean and Pauline Martin, Paul Grulke and Lavonne Hunter; and aunts, Nancy Hantouli and Myra Reynolds.
Burial was in New Burlington Cemetery in Wilmington, Ohio.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Impact Church in Murfreesboro.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Gary Kiser; mother Ann Scholten of South Dakota; father Wayne Grulke of Nebraska; sons, John Ross Heath of Smyrna, Jesse Heath of Murfreesboro; daughters, Hannah Heath of Smyrna, Melanie Huth of Germany; grandchildren, Ross Graves, Ferra Harrigan; siblings, Kimberly Nakakihara, Shane Scholten, Brandon Scholten, Genell Grulke Funke, Sara Grulke, Kari Walsh, Mike Grulke, Brian Grulke, Josh Carl; and uncles, Gus Hantouli, Joel Scholten, Tim Scholten, Jim Reynolds, Steve Martin, Rick Martin, Roger Martin and Larry Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.