Mr. Marlin Dwaine Johnson, 79, died Sept. 11, 2020, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Mr. Johnson was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Pulaski and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He is preceded in death by parents, G.W. and Alma Tittsworth Johnson; and sister Patsy Faye Johnson.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 14, from noon-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery with full military honors.
Survivors include wife Kathy Johnson of Ohio; daughters, Sonia Randolph and husband Dwayne of Minor Hill, Suzanne Johnson of Elkmont, Ala., Brooke Johnson and husband Shawn of Bodenham; son Devin Johnson of Minor Hill; grandchildren, Stephen Randolph and wife Morgan, Raven Johnson, Cayden Ballew, Zander Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kash Randolph, Gracelyn Randolph; brothers, Ronnie Johnson and wife Judy of Bodenham, Jerry Johnson and wife Marlene of Rogersville, Ala.; and several nephews and nieces.
