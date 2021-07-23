Mrs. Marsha Ann Strickland Callahan, 67, of Pulaski died July 22, 2021, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Callahan was born Aug. 17, 1953. She was retired from the State of Tennessee School for the Blind, was an avid UT sports fan and loved to spend time at the river with family and friends. She was full of light and laughter; always with a smile on her face. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by parents, Roy Elwood and Helen Marie Rose Strickland; and sister Helen Jeanette Skeets.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations made be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Survivors include husband Carl E. Callahan Jr. of Pulaski; stepdaughters, Paige Callahan, Carene Callahan, both of Raleigh, N.C.; brother Dennis Strickland of Pulaski; sister Janice Motter and husband Charles of Lynnville; brother-in-law Terry Skeets of Goodspring; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
