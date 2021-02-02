Mrs. Martha Gordon, 78, died Feb. 1, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Gordon was born April 24, 1942, in Franklin. She was a graduate of Bodenham High School and valedictorian of the class. She enjoyed cooking, gospel music, reading Amish books and was always ready to take a trip to Goodwill. She is preceded in death by father Chester Poteete; son Gene Gordon; and brothers Chester Poteete, Larry Poteete and Sonny Poteete. S
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Billy Gordon of Pulaski; daughter Malinda Solomon and husband Mike of Pulaski; son Todd Gordon and wife LeAnn of Pulaski; granddaughters, Ashley Staggs and husband Chris, Aniston Gordon, all of Pulaski; grandsons, Brinnon and wife Elissa of Athens, Ala., Cobe Gordon, Bryson Gordon, both of Pulaski; great-grandson Alden Staggs of Pulaski; great-granddaughters, Abby Staggs, Allie Kate Staggs, Alivia Staggs, all of Pulaski; and mother Odell Simpson of Antioch.
