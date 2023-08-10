Mrs. Martha Helen Flowers, 87, died July 25, 2023.
Mrs. Flowers was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Lynnville. She retired from AT&T after 35 years of service. She cherished her wonderful neighbors of over 30 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Jack Owen and Lacy Shelton, and brothers, Jack Shelton and Don Shelton.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville with the Rev. Scott Hannah presiding.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnville Presbyterian Church, 235 Church St., Lynnville, TN 38472; or the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Survivors include husband Gene and his children; longtime caregiver Johnnie McGill; and nephews, Richard Shelton and Jimmy Shelton.
