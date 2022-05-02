Mrs. Martha Louise Baker, 81, of Pulaski died April 30, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Baker was born Jan. 14, 1941, in Pulaski. She was a member Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and loved crafting, flowers, ceramics and anything Christmas. She is preceded in death by parents, Dee and Myrtle Beets Norman; son Michael Bolton; brothers, Gaines Norman, Bobby Norman, Dewitt Norman, Marvin Norman; and sisters, Robbie White and Pearl Lanier.
Visitation will be Monday, May 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Survivors include husband Bobby Baker of Pulaski; son Gaines Stephen (Stevie Ray) Bolton of Pulaski; daughter Jacqueline (Jackie) Berryhill and husband Larry of Lawrenceburg; brothers, Ed Norman of Michigan, Tony Norman of Pulaski; sister Velma Loveless and husband Austin of Pulaski; grandchildren, Jeremy Chapman, Joni Seagrove, Stephen Bolton, Kristie Allen; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
