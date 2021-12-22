Ms. Martha Louise Crook Mason, 72, died Dec. 2, 2021, in Pulaski.
Ms. Mason was born March 27, 1949. She was educated in the Giles County School system. She spent her teenage years caring for her siblings after the passing of her parents. She was employed by Fafnir Bearing, later known as Timken, until she retired in 2014. She professed her hope in Christ at an early age and joined Old
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Pulaski. During her later years
she became a devoted member of Matthew House of Praise Missionary Baptist Church in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Wiley Crook and Esterline Appleton Crook; eldest son Robert Oscar Mason; and eight siblings.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Steven Lane Mason, Jeffery Lee Mason, both of Pulaski; daughter Tonya Mason-Fentress of Murfreesboro; brother Morris Crook of Pulaski; sisters, June Juanita Crook, Beverly Crook, both of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Shanaus Randolph, Talexuis Pipkins, Trey Mason, Jaylene Clifton, Finesse Houston, all of Pulaski, Christopher Randolph and wife Casey of Lawrenceburg, Shaquille Mason of Franklin, Robert Mason Jr. of Los Angeles, Steve Mason Jr., Jaliyah Rowe, both of Columbia; nine great-grandchildren; devoted companion Larry Perry; special niece Carrie Crook-Gilbert; special friend Sheila Hester; along with many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
