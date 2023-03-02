Ms. Martha Louise Goetz Holt, 90, of Pulaski died Feb. 27, 2023, at Oakwood Hall Nursing Home in Lewisburg.
Ms. Holt was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Giles County. She was retired from Fafnir and was formerly employed at Genesco. She loved cooking and working in her flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Henry Clay and Solita Missouri Hazelwood Goetz; sisters, Cora Brown, Hazel Adcock, Eloise Atkins, Diane J. Jones; and brothers, Coyle Hazelwood and Wendell Goetz.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia or Alzheimer’s associations.
Survivors include sister Mary Wolaver of Lewisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
