Ms. Martha Lucille McCord, 70, died Dec. 16, 2021, at the family home in Pulaski.
Ms. McCord was born June 5, 1951, in Pulaski, and was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her son and siblings. She frequently moved to be a caregiver to her family. She was a member of the Westwood Baptist Church in Nashville. She loved the Tennessee Titans and Alabama football. She was a loving and nurturing person who had a great sense of humor. She is preceded in death by parents, James E. and Everline Pointer Reynolds; brother James Pointer; and sister Estelle Thomas.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family requests all attendees wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Survivors include son Gregory McCord and wife Sarah of Glasgow, Ky.; siblings, Mattie Hayes and husband Wayne of Clarksville, Evelyn Reynolds, Harold Reynolds, both of Pulaski, Ethel Reynolds of Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren, Taina McCord, Gabriel McCord; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
