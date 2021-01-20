Mrs. Martha Rene Boyd Hannah, 95, of Pulaski died Jan. 17, 2021, at Ivy Crest Assisted Living.
Mrs. Hannah was born Dec. 10, 1925, in Goodspring. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, United Methodist Women and American Legion Auxiliary. She was a retired teacher’s aide at Pulaski Elementary School who dedicated her life to taking care of others, especially family. She loved to play dominoes and work in the yard. Cooking was her specialty. She is preceded in death by husband Bertrand Hannah; parents, lrmer and Buelah Croley Boyd; brother Ermer Gene Boyd and sister Mary Elizabeth Boyd Pollett.
Graveside services were Jan. 19 at Giles Memory Garden in Pulaski.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include children, Elaine Hannah Spivy and husband Allen of Antioch, Gwen Hannah Moore and husband Donnie of Pulaski, Ken Hannah and wife Caroline of Murfreesboro; sister Mable Boyd Merritt; sister-in-law Chloe Beasley Boyd; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; and several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
