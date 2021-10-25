Mrs. Martha Ruth Daily, 91, of Pulaski died Oct. 24, 2021, in that city.
Mrs. Daily was born June 12, 1930, in Pulaski, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and her church family. She was one who lived life to the fullest. She was a life-long member of Fairview Church of Christ. She loved working as a floral designer throughout her life. She is preceded in death by husband Fagan Daily; parents, Dan L. Pierce and Jessy Pink Harris; and brothers, Larry and Cordell Pierce.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, from noon-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Brandon Grieves officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Wanda Rose of Pulaski, Debbie Coggin and husband Ronnie of Athens, Ala., Lori Warren of Murfreesboro; son Greg Daily and wife Rita of Pulaski; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.
