Mrs. Martha Sue Ward, 67, of Pulaski died Aug. 5, 2021, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. Ward was born March 27, 1954, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved sewing, cooking, reading and being crafty. She worked in the textile factory for many years. She is preceded in death by husband Jerry Duncan Ward; parents, Robert York Appleton and Inez Goats Appleton; and sister Paulette Miller.
Funeral services were Aug. 9 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Crystal Southerland and husband Ryan, Jerri-Lynn Kressenberg and husband Keith, Sharon Dickey and husband Keith, all of Pulaski, Rhonda Punjwani and husband Sunny of Palm Harber, Fla.; son Jerry Ward Jr. and wife Jessica of Minor Hil; grandchildren, Laynee Southerland, Callyn Southerland, Jackson Ward, Barrett Ward, Brian Kressenberg, Heather Kressenberg, Colton Ward and wife Courtney, Derrick Phifer and wife Kaitlyn; great-grandchild Presley Dailey; sisters, Elizabeth Shrader, Carolyn Glover, Peggy Fry, Pam Tyler, Lynn Randolph; brother Robert Appleton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
