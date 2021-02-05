Mrs. Marvalene Turner Freeman, 83, of Pulaski died Feb. 2, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Freeman was born March 21, 1937, in Giles County. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, James Frank and Clara Holley Turner; and husband Charles Freeman.
No services are planned at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Steven Clay Freeman and wife Marie, Kyle Freeman, all of Pulaski; daughter Terri Hickman of Pulaski; sister Geraldine Wright of Pulaski; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
