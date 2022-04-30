Mr. Marvin Brent (Bubba) Shrader, 51, of Pulaski died April, 28, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Shrader was born March 26, 1971, in Pulaski.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Survivors include father Marvin Leon Shrader and wife Kim of Rose Hill; mother Brenda Joyce Shrader of Rose Hill; wife Ruby Shrader of Lynnville; sons, Kaiden Shrader, Tristian Shrader, both of Lynnville; daughters, Ravera Shrader, Jae’Lynn Shrader, both of Lynnville; sister Meredith Shrader of Rose Hill; parents-in-law, Donnie and Janet Dye of Lynnville; sister-in-law Jessie Luna of Lynnville; nephews, Jack Curry, Joey Ray Brazier; nieces, Victoria Brazier, Chastin Rae Luna; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a special cat named Gizmo.
