Mr. Marvin Kent McCluskey, 66, of Pulaski died Aug. 12, 2022, at St. Thomas Hospital.
Mr. McCluskey was born July 15, 1956, in Pulaski. He was retired from Frito Lay in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Guy and Shirley Harmond McCluskey; and wife Carolyn Jane McCluskey.
Graveside services were Aug. 21 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Kelli Courtney and husband Chris, Kristie Howell, all of Pulaski; brothers, Harwell McCluskey, Wendell McCluskey; sister Brenda Huntley; grandchildren, Kent Courtney, Nikki Smith, Ashley Wessels; and great-grandchildren, Alex Frazier and Anna Wessels.
