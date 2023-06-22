Mrs. Mary Agnes Smith, 80, died June 19, 2023, at NHC Healthcare, Pulaski.
Mrs. Smith was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Norfork, Ark., and was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her family and dog Doodle, and she always looked forward to a shopping trip with her daughters. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, taking care of her plants and watching an occasional horror movie. She is preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Lizzie Climer; husband Kevin Smith; brothers, Ernest Climer, Melvin Climer; and grandson Michael Andrew Tomerlin.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 24, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Survivors include sister Evelyn Robertson of Concord, N.C.; daughters, Gina Branch, Brenda Tomerlin and husband Mike, all of Pulaski, Barbara Figueroa and husband Edward of Crestview, Fla.; grandchildren, Johnathan Pitts, Jacob Pitts and wife Sevina, Jimmy Carrier, Nikki Orr, Richard Wayne Myers II, Katilyn Watts and husband Chris, Brandon Tomerlin and wife Tammy, Jeremy Tomerlin, Beth Tomerlin, Justin Tomerlin; great-grandchildren, Allie Pitts, Easton Pitts, Bryson Pitts, Lily Myers, Cody Butcher, Nikaya Coffee, Knight Wesley Watts, Michael William Tomerlin, Addelyn Lovelle Tomerlin, Zechariah Blankenship, Graceland Tomerlin, Elizabeth Tomerlin, Jayden Tomerlin, Kensley Tomerlin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.