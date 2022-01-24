Mrs. Mary Alice Hill Boyd, 94, died Jan. 22, 2022.
Mrs. Boyd was born in Cowan, Tenn., and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She attended MTSU, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education. She also graduated from George Peabody College (Vanderbilt University), with a master’s and Sc.D in education. She had a long career as a teacher in the Metro Nashville public Schools. She ended her teaching career at Percy Priest Elementary School teaching second grade. She touched each life she came into contact with and will be missed by all. She enjoyed dining out, travel and spending time with family. She was a member of the Cowan Church of Christ and Hillsboro Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, James Wright and Sadie Speier Hill; brothers, Eldred Hill and James Hill; and sister Jane Bynum.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to local schools.
Survivors include husband William Boyd; daughter Mary Jane Ziegler and husband Warren; son Bill Boyd and wife Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Alice, Will, Camilla and Artie.
