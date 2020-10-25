Mrs. Mary Alice (Sis) Pardon Wilburn, 81, of Pulaski died Oct. 23, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Wilburn was born March 17, 1939, and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved knitting, cooking and playing games. She is preceded in death by husband of almost 52 years Robert D. Wilburn; and parents, William Howard and Annie Mays Jarrett Pardon.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Young’s Chapel Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Ann Wilburn Wray and Jacob Lambright, Catherine Wilburn Partridge Barbee, Mary Darlene Wilburn Tatum and husband Andy, all of Pulaski; brother Harold Pardon of Pulaski; grandchildren, Savannah Partridge and James Thompson of Summerville, S.C., Mickey Funderburke of La Vergne, Alex Partridge, Sarah Tatum, both of Pulaski, Preston Wray of Murfreesboro, Juliann Wray of Ardmore; and great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Wells, Lincoln Wells and Lexie Thompson.
