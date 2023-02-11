Ms. Mary Alice Wilburn Tidwell, 87, of Waco died Feb. 5, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Ms. Tidwell was born in Giles County Nov. 7, 1935, and was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was of Baptist faith and also attended the Methodist church with her sister. She worked at a retail store in Alabama and retired from Frito-Lay. She was an avid gardener and always loved being able to help others. She is preceded in death by parents R.C. (Buddy) and Ruby McNeese Wilburn; sister Martha Wilburn Moore and husband James; and sister-in-law Margie Wilburn.
Funeral services were Feb. 10 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Terry Tidwell and wife Phyllis of Lynnville, Robert (Bob) Tidwell and wife Kelly of Columbia; daughter Sherry VanDein of Nashville; grandchildren, Brittany Howell and husband Adam, Shyloh Timmermeier and wife Ace, Laura Burch and husband Ray, Wendy Baker and husband Brad, Bryce Tidwell and wife Danielle, Caleb Tidwell and wife Emily, Ethan Tidwell; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom Wilburn of Cincinnati, Ohio, David Wilburn and wife Georgia of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.
