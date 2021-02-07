Ms. Mary Ann Bills, 74, of Lynnville died Feb. 4, 2021.
Ms. Bills was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Lynnville. She is preceded in death by parents, Betty Polk and Josh (JB) Braden. She grew up in Giles County and received her education in the public schools here, graduating from Bridgeforth High School in 1965. On March 3, 1966, she married James Bills. She resided in Joliet, Ill., for 37 years before returning back home to Tennessee. She was a homemaker who loved sewing, macramé, cooking, arts and crafts, and worked for Easter Seals in Joliet, Ill., for 10 years.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Braden Cemetery in Lynnville.
Survivors include devoted and loving daughters, Melody Bills of Lynnville, Katina Bills of New Orleans; loving mother Georgia Braden; brothers, Lee Allen Curtis and wife Sheila, Dennis Braden; brother- and sister-in-law, Maxie and Margia Trotter; special niece Andriette Bills Brooks; nephew Scott Trotter; devoted cousin Mary Louise Drake; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.