Mrs. Mary Ann Burns Mize, 92, died July 9, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Mize was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Pulaski and was a loving mother of six who was a main caregiver and took care of her children, up to two weeks ago. She was a 1948 graduate of Bodenham where she was an outstanding basketball player and was a state champion. She started the special needs programs in Giles County and was Pulaski Citizen of the Week. She enjoyed cooking Sunday meals for family, considering everyone to be her family. She was known to everyone as “Mawmaw.” She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, quilting and sewing. She could make anything. One of her fondest memories was gold panning with her late husband. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Methodist Church. She retired from Fafnir, after working for the company for 19 years. She is preceded in death by husband Gerald Dean Mize; parents, Carol Alexander and Myrtle Inez Miles Burns; grandchildren, Adam Mize, BJ Englett, Mary Anna Gibson; and siblings, Miles Burns, Carolyn Kelley, Robert Burns, June Richardson and Catherine Braly.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 11, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. with Brad Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Gerry Mize and wife Martha, Roger Mize, Todd Mize and wife Leisa, all of Pulaski; daughters, Marjorie Swinney and husband Kenneth, Cindy Phillips and Tony Gaskin, Tammy Englett and husband Bobby Claud, all of Pulaski; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and sister Corinne Ciborowski of Colorado.
