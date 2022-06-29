Mrs. Mary Ann McGrew, 68, died June 22, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mrs. McGrew was born Nov. 24, 1953, in Rockford, Ill. She was a member of the Giles County Country Music Association. She is preceded in death by parents, George William and Ludie Mae Bivins Landtroop; sister Kawanda Shelton; nephew Eric Shelton; and husband Bill McGrew.
Funeral services were June 27 at Wales Baptist Church. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Survivors include brothers, Greg Chevron Landtroop, Rufus Landtroop, both of Pulaski; sisters, Martha Barnett, Debra Ball and husband A.C., all of Pulaski, Gail Pylant and husband Charles of Elkton; and several nieces and nephews.
