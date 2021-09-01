Mrs. Mary Anna Gibson, 38, died Aug. 29, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Gibson was born Oct. 31, 1982, in Pulaski, and was a loving sister, daughter and friend. She was full of life and love, and was truly one of a kind. She loved with all of her heart and everyone loved her just as much. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching Tennessee football and traveling. She is preceded in death by husband Daniel Gibson; mother Kathy Gatlin Mize; brother Adam Mize; grandparents, Frank and Juanita Gatlin; and grandfather Dean Mize.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Garden.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.
Survivors include father Todd Mize and wife Leisa of Pulaski; parents-in-law, Joe and Connie Gibson of Pulaski; grandmother Mary Ann Mize of Pulaski; brother Aaron Mize of Pulaski; sister Katie Lynn of Pulaski; brother-in-law David Gibson and wife Heather of Franklin; sister-in-law Liz Mize of Roanoke, Va.; stepbrothers, J. Russell and wife Lindsey of Wasilla, Alaska, Cody Chapman and wife Taylor of Pulaski; stepsisters, Jessica Webb and husband Tim of Gulf Shores, Ala., Shelby Chapman Berry of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
