Mrs. Mary Collins Crews Morrow, 90, of Lawrenceburg died May 28, 2022, at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Mrs. Morrow was born Aug. 9, 1931. She was a native of Lawrence County, retired from Salant & Salant and was of the Church of Christ Faith. She is preceded in death by parents, George Harrison and Mary Myrtle Rippy Collins; first husband Vernon Crews; second husband William Clyde Morrow; stepsons, Jerry Crews, William Larry Morrow; great-granddaughter Chanel Rogers; step-grandson Michael Don Pierce; three brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon Friday, June 3, at Neal Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Graveside services will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1 p.m. with Bill Adams officiating.
Survivors include son Richard Crews of Lawrenceburg; grandchild Kristin Crews of Pulaski; great-grandchild Ryker Crews of Pulaski; sstepchildren, Janie Crews, Patricia Parham, Keffie Morrow, Linda Pierce and husband Gary, Lonnie Morrow, Lori Worley and husband Phil); five step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.
