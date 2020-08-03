Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Rogers Baker, 88, of Lewisburg died July 30, 2020, in Pulaski.
Mrs. Baker was born June 26, 1932, in Petersburg. She loved sports, champagne, flowers and the outdoors. She had affection for water with frequent trips to the beaches in Florida and South Carolina and many trips to the Tennessee River. She played golf, tennis and bridge often. She was an active gardener and belonged to many garden clubs. She attended and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Lewisburg. She treated all with love and respect and loved entertaining friends and family. She is preceded in death by husband Charles Fishburne Baker; brother Billy Joe Rogers; son Harvey Roger Dickerson; parents J.D. and Sara Thomas Rogers; stepfather Joseph David Nash; and son-in-law Mark Randall Fairbanks.
No services are planned at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Lewisburg, 325 W. Church St., Lewisburg, TN 37091.
Survivors include brother Joseph David Nash and wife Kim of Shelbyville; son David Woodrow Dickerson and wife Julie Ann of Naples, Fla.; daughters, Sara Fairbanks of Lewisburg, Elizabeth Massey and husband Robert of Pulaski; and grandchildren, David Matthew Dickerson, Sarah Katherine Dickerson, Zachary Rogers Dickerson and James Cale Shelton.
