Ms. Mary Ellen Jenkins, 87, of Pulaski died Nov. 5, 2021, at her residence.
Ms. Jenkins was born March 7, 1934, in Giles County. She attended public school in Giles County in which she was active in the Dramatic Club and played basketball; graduating from then-Bridgeforth High School. She and Skylar raised their family in Cleveland, Ohio, and, after 52 years, moved back to Pulaski. She dedicated her life to serve Jehovah God and was baptized in December 1982. She volunteered to preach and teach the Bible 70 hours a month for five years until becoming sick. She is preceded in death by parents, Louise Reynolds and Noble Jenkins; and siblings, Soloman Jenkins, William Albert Jenkins, Marie Elder and Virginia Holt.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, via Zoom only.
Survivors include children, William Jenkins Sr., Valerie Jenkins; sweet and lovely daughter-in-law Jeanine (Shy) Jenkins; grandchildren, William Jenkins Jr. and wife Tina, Justin Jenkins, Jillian Govan and husband Jofonz; declared granddaughter Tierra Johnson; great-grands, Tavion Love, Joshua Jenkins, Dezshea Jenkins; four great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Clarence Jenkins Sr.; sister-in-law Frances Jenkins; very devoted cousin Eula Douglas Burton; stepmother Marie Worthy; stepbrothers, Fred Murry Jr. and wife Birdie, Authur Lee Murry and wife Linda; stepsister Barbara Ann Green; 30 nephews and nieces; 44 great-nephews and great-nieces; and a host of other family and friends.
