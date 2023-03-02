Mrs. Mary Frances Appleton Rochell, 77, of Elkmont, Ala., died March 2, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Rochell was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Athens, Ala., and was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, and was an avid reader. She loved her dog, Lady. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by father Johnny Hubert; mother Edna Ruth Johnson Appleton; husband Billy Green Rochell; brothers, Charles Gene Appleton, Kenneth Steve Appleton; and sister Donna Essing.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 4, from 10-11 a.m. at Pettusville Methodist Church in Elkmont, Ala. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Constance Walton of Huntsville, Ala., Kelly Richardson and husband Philip of Pulaski; son Wesley Rochell and wife Becky of Ardmore, Ala.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers,
Malcom Appleton of Pulaski, Larry Appleton of Athens, Ala., David Appleton of Crawfordville, Fla., Gene Strickland of Mooresville, N.C., Johnny Temple of Orlando, Fla., Hubert Appleton of Decatur, Ala., Tommy Appleton of Hartselle, Ala.; and sisters, Ann Dison of Elkmont, Ala., Tammy Bryant of Athens, Ala., Rita Strickland of Maine and Judy Shaw of Hartselle, Ala.
