Mrs. Mary Frances Breeding, 82, died Oct. 13, 2020, in Ardmore.
Mrs. Breeding was born April 8, 1938, in Giles County. She retired from Minor Hill Utility District. She is preceded in death by parents, Herman Lee and Arlee Shoemaker Musgrove; husband William Robert (Bill) Breeding; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were Oct. 16 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220; or Oak Grove Cemetery, c/o Bobby Powell, 2799 Cowhorne Hollow Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include son Mike Breeding and wife Annette of the Oak Grove Community; daughter Darlene Mangrum and husband Frankie of Ardmore, Tenn.; sisters, Virginia Livings of La Place, La., Gladys Glover of Goodspring; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
