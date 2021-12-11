Mrs. Mary Frances Phelps, 77, died Dec. 8, 2021, at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna.
Mrs. Phelps was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Giles County. She attended River of Life Church in Smyrna and Bunker Hill Church of God in Pulaski. She always looked forward to going shopping and loved spending time with her dogs. She is preceded in death by parents, James Calvin and Lillian Beddingfield; husband Dean Phelps; son Terry Shane Phelps; brothers, Bobby Beddingfield, James Walter Beddingfield, Harold Beddingfield, Billy Beddingfield, William Beddingfield; and sister Ruby Norwood.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Phelps Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include son Gary Dean Phelps of Smyrna; sisters, Judy Beddingfield, Shirley Sanders both of Lawrenceburg; brothers-in-law, Mark Phelps and wife Jean of Pulaski, Carl Phelps and wife Marie of Whitehouse, Neal Phelps and wife Theresa of Trinity, Ala.; and sisters-in-law, Linda Bass of Columbia, Chris Burk of Lebanon, Shirley Beddingfield of Pulaski.
