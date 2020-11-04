Mrs. Mary Haynes Farris Lynch, 98, died Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville.
Mrs. Lynch was born June 7, 1922, at her home on Richland Avenue in Nashville. At age 1, her family moved to a 25-acre country property on Curtiswood Lane. As a child, she walked through a field to nearby Robertson Academy, where grades 1-8 were combined into four classes. As a youth, she rode the Interurban and streetcars to go shopping, to movies at The Paramount in Nashville and to Candyland. She spent six summers as a camper and then counselor at Camp Nagawicka in Delafield, Wisc., and described these years as the happiest times of her life. As a teen, she loved Broadway musicals and could dance the two-step, waltz, jitterbug and foxtrot. At 98, she said she could still do the Charleston if she could hold onto something. She graduated from high school at Ward Belmont in 1940 and ‘signed up’ to attend Vanderbilt. While at Vanderbilt University, she majored in political science and joined The Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She took a Red Cross Course to help alleviate the nursing shortage created by WWII, and she volunteered with the wounded soldiers. After graduating from Vanderbilt in 1944, she became certified to teach history and political science at Peabody College, but was instead hired as a fifth grade teacher at the Caldwell School in East Nashville. She taught there for four years, while also volunteering with the Junior League Home for children with disabilities from polio. In 1950, she married Howell Jackson (Jack) Lynch and moved to Pulaski, where he had established a dental practice. They lived on a 40-acre farm and raised four children, along with sheep, cattle and horses. She liked antiques and old homes, and she treasured living in the 1885 farmhouse surrounded by large boxwoods. She loved being part of a small town community, and in her free time was particularly devoted to First United Methodist Church of Pulaski — where she was a 70-year member, the Giles County Public Library and the Friends of the New Canaan Ranch. She received the key to the city for her volunteerism. She was very devoted to her children and husband. After his death in 1998, she remained in Pulaski until 2011, then moved to Nashville where she lived until her death. She blessed those around her with wisdom and patience. She was unassuming and non-judgmental. She was funny, steady and stoic to the very moment of her death. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by parents, Willis M. Farris Jr. and Mary Brandon Haynes Farris; son Howell J. Lynch Jr.; sisters, Miriam Anne Farris, Rachael Farris, Sarah Camille Farris; and brothers, Willis Farris and Alfred Carter Farris.
A private family burial will be held at Maplewood Cemetery.
Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First UMC of Pulaski, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Public Library C. A. Craig Society, 122 S. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Rachel Lynch, Farris Ralston; son George Lynch and wife Amy; daughter-in-law Jeanette Lynch; grandchildren, Jackson Lynch, Mary Anne LeBlanc and husband Hunter), Nicholas Lynch, Mary Ming Lynch, Willis Ralston, James Ralston, Henry Lynch, Haynes Lynch; sister-in-law Carney Overall Farris; and nieces and nephews, Willis Farris, Evelyn Farris Raines and husband Dan, Ginny Gordon and husband Gilbert, Mary Eleanor McKenzie and husband Wade, Gus Grote and husband Leslie and Jane Grote Hipp and husband Van.
