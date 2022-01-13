Mrs. Mary Helton Dickey, 91, of Ethridge died Dec. 26, 2021, at NHC Scott in Lawrenceburg.
Mrs. Dickey was born Sept. 2, 1930. A native of Giles County, she retired from Richland School Cafeteria and was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Marvin Grady and Linnie Elizabeth Pinkelton Helton; husband James Clifford Dickey; daughter Angela Dickey; two sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services were Jan. 3 at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, with Wayne Ashford officiating. Burial was in Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include granddaughter Michelle Stiteler and husband Jim of Lewisburg; two great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
