Ms. Mary Jane Clark Wendt, 81, of Pulaski, died Oct. 25, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. Wendt was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Chicot County, Ark. She was a retired employee of General Motors. She loved the farm, country living, and riding horses She was a major supporter of the 4-H program for children in Michigan. She is preceded in death by parents, Albert Leroy Clark and Lillian Sophia Steinke; sons, Mark Newport, Brian Newport; sister Goldie Mae Clark; and brothers, Carl (Bud) Raymond Clark, Reilly Leo Clark, Billy Joe Clark and Albert (Al) Leroy Clark.
No services will be held at this time. Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include longtime companion and love of her life Robert Schneeberger of Pulaski; sister Irma Jean Mullen of Mansfield, Ark.; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
