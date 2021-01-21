Ms. Mary Janet Black, 76, died Jan. 20, 2021, at St. Thomas Mid Town in Nashville.
Ms. Black was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Pulaski and was a life-long native of Giles County. She was a longtime member of St. Andrews Memorial Methodist Church. She retired from Pulaski Rubber Company and was a substitute teacher at Pulaski Elementary School in her later years.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Indian Creek Cemetery in Giles County. She is preceded in death by parents, Sam Allen and Evelyn Beddingfield Foster; siblings, Dallas (Dal) Foster and wife Carolyn, Everett (Whack) Foster, Geneva Edgen and husband Bill and Ben Allen Foster.
Memorial donations may be made to Kids Place: A Child Advocacy Center, 614 W. Point Road, Lawrenceburg, 38464.
Survivors include daughter Sherry Hill; grandchildren, Lauren Cox and husband Justin, Grayson Holley, Tanner Holley; great-grandchild Paxton Cox; brother Owen (Doc) Foster and wife Betty Foster; sisters-in- law, Maudie Foster, Gerry Foster; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
