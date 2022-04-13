Mrs. Mary Janice Erwin, 78, of Pulaski died April 11, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Erwin was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Ardmore, Ala. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ardmore and is preceded in death by parents, Maxie and Frances Whitt Delap; and brother Doug Delap.
Visitation will be from 3:30-4 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 4 p.m.
Survivors include husband James Erwin of Pulaski, son Jim Erwin of Pulaski and grandson James Lane Erwin of Cookeville.
