Mrs. Mary Jean Norwood, 84, died Jan. 19, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Norwood was born July 31, 1936, in Prospect. She was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Grady Lee and Tommie Laurine Stovall Scott; husband Ronald Norwood; and sister Marthell Scott.
Funeral services were Jan. 22 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Garden.
Survivors include sons, Royce Norwood and wife Carla of New Market, Ala., Edward Norwood of Pulaski; daughters, Donna Giles and husband Rick of Lebanon, Rhonda Young of Pulaski, Sheryl Porter and husband Jim of Pulaski; brother Leon Scott of Pulaski; sister Julia Norwood of Pulaski; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
