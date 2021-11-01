Mrs. Mary Jessie White, 81, died Oct. 30, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. White was born July 1, 1940, in Lawrenceburg, and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Second Street Church of Christ. She worked for the state of Tennessee for 30-plus years in the Department of Human Services. She and husband Bobby Clark White celebrated 61 years of marriage in September. She had a passion for scrapbooking. She is preceded in death by husband Robert (Bobby) Clark White; parents, Claud McAfee and Audrey Brown McAfee; and sisters, Jo McAfee and Flo McAfee.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Second Street Church of Christ, 300 N. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Little League in care of Joe Young at First National Bank.
Survivors include sons, Steve White and wife Norma, Tim White and wife Amanda, all of Pulaski; daughter Donna White of Pulaski; grandchildren, Caitlin Justice, Makenna Edde, Gavin White, Audry Anna Wiley and husband Daniel, Jenessa White, Larayna Perez, Hannah White, Maggie White, Sadie White; brother Jamie Neidert and wife Brenda of Huntsville, Ala.; sister-in-law Paula Faye Derryberry of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
