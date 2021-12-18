Mrs. Mary Jo Dunnavant, 73, died Dec. 16, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Dunnavant was born Aug. 20, 1948, in Rose Hill. She is preceded in death by parents, Marvin Brown and Daisy Lee Shelton Rowe; husband Maylon Dunnavant Sr.; sisters, Orlean Foster, Dorothy Marie Carter; brothers, Dean Rowe, Paul Rowe, Wayne Rowe, Roy Rowe, Johnny Rowe; grandchild Hope Renee Ashworth; and great-grandchild Kaylee Marie Norris.
Funeral services were Dec. 18 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Wright Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Patricia Ashworth and husband Robert of Chapel Hill, Debbie Love and husband Herman of Lewisburg; son Maylon Dunnavant Jr. and wife Teresa of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Wendall Rowe of Lewisburg; and sisters, Nadine Ragsdale, Martha Ann Thomason, Linda Dalton, Brenda Collins, Jean Jett, all of Lewisburg, and Carolyn Cooley of Dresden.
