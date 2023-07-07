Mrs. Mary Jo Lovett, 87, of Leoma died June 5, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Lovett was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Giles County. She was retired from Maremont Gabriel. She is preceded in death by parents, Joseph Arthur and Clara Bell Johnson Cottrell; brothers, Charles Cottrell, Dale Cottrell; sisters, Diane Sanders, June Englett, Dorothy Kirkland; and son Bobby Beard.
Funeral services were June 8 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Bobby Lovett of Leoma; son Jeff Beard of Leoma; daughter Donna Smith and husband Charlie of Pulaski; brother Dennis Cottrell and wife Brenda of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Faye Tucker of Goodspring, Janice Wood and husband Ron of Michigan; granddaughter Shelly Nations and husband Scott; grandson Jeremy Smith and wife Pennie; and great-grandchildren, Seth Nations and Sara Nations.
