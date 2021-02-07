Mrs. Mary Katherine Kennedy Yokley, 93, died Feb. 6, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Yokley was born July 1, 1927, in Lynnville, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married 73 years to her high school sweetheart John. She always took care of her family, helped on the family farm, loved to play Bridge with her friends and was a wonderful cook. She is preceded in death by parents, Herschel Lee and Wilma Garrett Kennedy; and brothers, Herschel Lee Kennedy Jr. and William Frank Kennedy.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnville United Methodist Church, 143 Bugg St., Lynnville, TN 38472; or Lynnwood Cemetery, P.O. Box 305, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include husband John Thomas Yokley Jr. of Lynnville; son Jack Yokley and wife Sherrie of Pulaski; daughter Karen Farley and husband Steve of Dunlap; grandchildren, Clint Schrader and wife Megan, John Yokley and wife Arianna, Thomas Yokley; and great-grandchildren, Heath Schrader, Ben Schrader, Natalie Schrader.
