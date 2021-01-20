Mrs. Mary Louise Bonwell Baker, 74, of Pulaski died Jan. 17, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla.
Mrs. Baker was born July 24, 1946, in New Castle, Ind., and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved spending time with her family. She loved going to casinos and spending time with her friends. She is preceded in death by husband Harold Baker; brother David Bonwell and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 23, with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Bonwell of Pulaski, Betty Baker and Bobby Hicks of Lakeland, Fla.; sons, Bob Baker and wife Kim of Pulaski, David Baker of Ethridge; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Rex Bonwell and wife Gerri of Ardmore, Tenn., Ralph Bonwell of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
