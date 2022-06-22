Ms. Mary Louise Redus Jones, 68, died June 16, 2022.
Ms. Jones was born July 1, 1953, in Elkmont, Ala. She professed hope in Christ at Good Samaritan M.B. Church in Nashville, serving on the Usher Board for many years. Later she moved her membership to Old Zion UPB Church. She attended Trinity High School and Elkmont High School. She worked at Gabriel for many years, and retired from NHC Pulaski in 2016. She would always meet you with a smile and a big hug. She loved having musical at church. Her sweet spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by parents, Tommie and Minnie Redus; and siblings, Max Redus, Brady Redus and Lucille Evans.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon with eulogist Pastor Jeremiah Gardner. Burial will follow in Smithfield Cemetery in Elkmont, Ala.
Survivors include very loving, devoted daughter Shay Gilbert of Pulaski; very devoted sons, Torey Reynolds of Murfreesboro, Jermaine Jones of Pulaski; very devoted grandsons, Jaiden Reynolds, Talon Reynolds, both of Murfreesboro; granddaughter Jazlyn Jones of Pulaski; very devoted brother William Redus of Pulaski; sisters, Pauline Coleman of Pulaski, Mattie Grizzard of Nashville; very loving, devoted companion of 37 years Thomas Hammonds; devoted friends, Mary Bledsode, Hazel Nelson, Marie Nelson, Sabra Jenkins, LaVergne Nolen, Etha Sue, Mary Simington; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
