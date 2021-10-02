Mrs. Mary Magaline Gatlin, 95, died Sept. 28, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Gatlin was born July 7, 1926, in Lauderdale County, Ala., and was a member of Shoal Bluff Church of Christ. She is preceded in death by parents, George Nixon and Victoria Lawrence Massey; husband, William Gatlin; brothers, L. C. Massey, Gene Massey, T. J. Massey; and sisters, Corine Blake, Lela Mae Chambers and El-Elise Thornton.
Funeral services were Oct. 1 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in the Gatlin Family Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Billy Gatlin of Mt. Juliet, Charley Gatlin, Joe Gatlin and wife Patricia, Jimmy Gatlin and wife Paula, all of Minor Hill; daughters, Mae McGee of Pulaski, Kathy Thomas and husband Jimmy, Sue Wilburn and husband Ralph, Vickie Gatlin, Connie Barnett and husband Jeff, Marcie Helton, all of Minor Hill; sister Coralee Hood and husband Milton of Goodspring; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.