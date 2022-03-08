Mrs. Mary Magdalene Coulter, 93, died Feb. 25, 2022, at Grove Nursing Center in Oklahoma.
Mrs. Coulter was born May 21, 1928, in Huntsville, Ala. She married love of her life Leo Coulter of Ardmore, Tenn. and was the beloved mother of three children. The couple were longtime members of Second Street Church of Christ in Pulaski. She will be remembered most for her sweet smile and kindness to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by husband Leo Coulter; parents, Arthur and Lilia Speck; and sisters, Opal Robinson and Betty VanCleve.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Gatlin Cemetery.
Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include children, Larry Coulter of Falkville, Ala., Brenda Coulter, Linda Morrison, both of Monkey Island, Okla.; brother-in-law G.D. Coulter; and sisters-in-law, Doradeen Watson and Ann Mitchell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.