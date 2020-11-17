Mrs. Mary McLean Hendry, 87, of Goodspring died Nov. 14, 2020, at NHC Healthcare, Pulaski.
Mrs. Hendry was born Feb. 5, 1933, in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved animals, reading, music and was in charge of the bakery at Wal-Mart in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by husband John Alexander Hendry; sons, John Lee Alexander Hendry, Scott Robert Hendry; parents, Robert and Catherine McLean Macdonald; brothers, Robert Macdonald, Duncan Macdonald; and sisters, Catherine Scott and Isa McKay.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter, Debra Hendry Coble and husband Robert of Minor Hill; son Paul James Hendry of Jacksonville, Fla.; granddaughter Anna Coble Shanks and husband David of Seminole, Fla.; grandsons, John Robert Hendry and wife Angela of Columbus, Ga., Keith Hendry, Alex Hendry, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; special friend Theresa Travis; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
