Mrs. Mary Melody Graham, 71, died Dec. 20, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Graham was born May 30, 1951, in Pulaski. She was a 1969 graduate of Jones High school in Lynnville. She loved sports and was a star athlete; in high school she was on the All County basketball team. She was a lifelong farmer and retired rural mail carrier. She is preceded in death by mother Jane Puryear LaFern; and brothers, Jerry LaFern and William Holland.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Survivors include husband Donnie Frank Graham of Lynnville; son Donnie Denton Graham of Lynnville; grandson Donnie Patrick Graham of Nashville; granddaughter Bonnie Oliver and husband Dustin of Cartersville, Ga.; and great-grandsons, Tyler Oliver and Mark Oliver
