Mrs. Mary Nan Eason Smeykal, 89, died Nov. 6, 2022.
Mrs. Smeykal was born Dec. 30, 1932, in Pulaski. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and a member of the Lord’s Chapel and Christ Church of Nashville. She retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Nashville where she was selected as Nashville District Corps employee of the year for her excellent service. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Everyone who knew her, knew her love for the Lord. She is preceded in death by husband Robert S. Smeykal; parents, William T. Eason and Stella Cole Eason Ingram; and brother William Harris Eason.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 6-7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10-11 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor John McClendon officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Pulaski.
Survivors include children, Steve Smeykal and wife Kathy of Brentwood, Karen Smith and husband Kent of Cleveland, Connie Kelsh and husband Faron of Mt. Juliet; brother Robert E. Eason; and grandchildren, Amie Davis and husband Richard, Zach Smeykal and wife Emily, Megan Smith, Jordan Smith, Kendal Kelsh; great-grandchildren, Nathan Smeykal, Brielle Rucker, Kai Davis, Audree Davis; and loving cousin Shirley Bagwell and husband Richard.
