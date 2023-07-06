Mrs. Mary Smith Bass, 82, died June 30, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Bass was born June 17, 1941, in Pulaski and graduated from Bodenham High School. She was a longtime employee at Reeves Drug Store where she continued to make fried pies after retirement. She was an original and active member at St. Andrew Methodist Church. Her enjoyments were spending time with family, baking, flowers, country riding and taking long road trips with her husband. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by her family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by parents, Finnis and Bernice Smith; husband Sonny Bass; son Andy Eubank; brothers, Jimmy Smith, Gwen Smith, Levoy Smith, Tony Smith; sister Sandi Fralix and daughter in-law Beverly Bass.
Visitation will be from noon-3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Stella Cemetery with Brandon Bass officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Church, 831 Mill St., Pulaski, TN 38478; Stella Cemetery or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include son Mark Eubank and wife Paula; daughter Julie Eubank Hougland; sister Phyllis Ward and husband Ray; brother Roger Smith; bonus children, Jeff Harmond and wife Gail, Eddie Bass and wife Cathy, Joey Bass; 11 grandkids; 22 great-grandkids; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
